Fresh details about abusive Kikuyu man BABA WANJA emerge as another video of him causing destruction at his house in Kamakis emerges - This man will take his wife to Zayuni





Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - A man identified as Baba Wanja has been trending after a video showing him physically assaulting his cousin’s wife spread online like wildfire, with many calling for his arrest.

It is now emerging that Baba Wanja’s wife had reportedly locked herself in the bedroom when he assaulted his in-law.

According to claims circulating online, the man has also been abusive towards his wife and turned her into an alcoholic.

He reportedly locks his wife in the house and gives her alcohol, with her condition deteriorating recently and forcing her to check into a rehabilitation facility.

Another video showing Baba Wanja becoming violent and breaking household items has surfaced, amid concerns about his wife’s safety.













Watch the video below for more details of the alleged abusive marriage.

Fresh details about abusive Kikuyu man BABA WANJA emerge as another video of him causing destruction at his house in Kamakis emerges pic.twitter.com/znZKwRJJpr — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 29, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.