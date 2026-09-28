Man catches fish in Nairobi River, 2 years after President RUTO promised to clean up the river and start a fishing project - Many thought it was a joke (PHOTOs)





Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - A man has allegedly caught fish in the Nairobi River, two years after President William Ruto promised to clean up the river and start a fishing project, sparking reactions on social media.

In 2024, Ruto said he was committed to starting a fishing project in Nairobi River during the official launch of the Climate WorX Mtaani initiative in Korogocho.

Speaking during the launch, Ruto said, “We will ensure that this river is cleaned up so that it can be a good place to start fishing and ensure that the water is beneficial to our future generations.”

Following the launch, the Government deployed over 2,000 youths to clean the river.

True to his words, fish are now being spotted in the once-polluted river following the clean-up exercise.

A social media user recently went fishing along the river and shared photos of his catch online, leaving many surprised.

“Nairobi River has this fish in plenty. The scientists here can tell us what fish this is.

"In our circles, we call it by either of these names: minnows, silver carp, barbs, river carps, etc.

" Just for the record, this was caught upstream of Mathare River, just after it leaves NYS grounds, crossing Thika Road into Mathare slum,” he wrote.





























The Kenyan DAILY POST.