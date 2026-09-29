Members of the public come to the rescue of a driver who was being harassed by a rogue traffic police officer - Wakenya Siku Hizi Hawataki Ujinga (VIDEO)





Tuesday, September 29, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded after members of the public united to rescue a motorist reportedly being harassed by a rogue traffic police officer.

The officer confronted the driver along a busy Nairobi road and allegedly caused bodily harm to him as an argument ensued, prompting passersby to intervene.

It is alleged that despite the driver cooperating and even agreeing to drive the vehicle to the police station, the officer still continued harassing him.

In the video, members of the public are seen confronting the officer, forcing him to back down and let the driver continue with his journey.

Social media users have hailed the members of the public for their gesture, noting that some cops are fond of harassing innocent motorists while demanding bribes.

Watch the video.



