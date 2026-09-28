Drunk and Disorderly! DRAMA as MOSIRIA confronts drunk slay queens! Accuses them of vomiting all over! Mnachafua Mazingira (VIDEO)





Monday, September 28, 2026 - Nairobi County Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria confronted two heavily intoxicated slay queens on the streets of Nairobi, accusing them of being drunk and disorderly.

The middle-aged ladies, who appeared to be in their early 20s, had spent the night drinking at illegal wines and spirits joints set up in one of the city estates.

As Mosiria was running his errands, he found them sleeping on a public road, vomiting and causing a disturbance.

He called the area OCS and instructed him to send police officers, leading to the ladies’ arrest.

In the video, Mosiria is seen in a heated exchange with the ladies, accusing them of causing public disorder.

However, the ladies appeared unbothered and told Mosiria to go ahead with his arrest threats.

Watch the video.

Another reminder to the boychild.. ukiwahi jipata umeoa bibi mlevi wewe jua tu umejiharibia maisha pic.twitter.com/biAjzRfABQ — 🍁RASTA MAN™🍁 (@ItsJeffreyJeff) September 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.