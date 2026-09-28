A man who entered an elderly woman’s house in Meru asked for water and brutally murdered her arrested - Had been hiding in the thickets (PHOTO)





Monday, September 28, 2026 - Detectives in Meru County have arrested a prime suspect in connection with the murder of 65-year-old Evelyne Mukiri Mbaabu, who was fatally attacked at her home in Kithoka, Imenti East Sub-county, on August 7, 2026.

The elderly woman was preparing supper with her 13-year-old grandson when an unknown man entered the compound and proceeded to the kitchen, where he asked for drinking water.

Moments later, the boy heard his grandmother scream for help.

He rushed to the kitchen, only to find her lying in a pool of blood, before the assailant turned on him, striking him on the hand with a panga before fleeing.

The victim was rushed to Grace Park Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Following weeks of forensic analysis and intelligence-led investigations by detectives from the CCIO’s Office and DCI Imenti North, the prime suspect, Solomon Kathurima Kairemia, was traced and arrested on September 21, 2026.

By the time detectives caught up with him, Kairemia had abandoned his house and resorted to spending nights hiding in nearby thickets, just a few metres from his residence.

During the arrest, detectives recovered a blood-stained panga believed to have been used in the fatal attack.

The weapon was secured as an exhibit for further forensic examination.

A police identification parade was subsequently conducted, during which Kairemia was positively identified as the man behind the fatal attack.

The suspect was presented before the Meru Law Courts, where investigators obtained a 14-day custodial order to allow them to complete the ongoing investigations.

The DCI extended its condolences to the family, friends and relatives of Evelyne Mukiri Mbaabu and said it remains committed to pursuing every available lead to establish the motive and circumstances surrounding her murder and ensure that all those found culpable are brought to justice.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.