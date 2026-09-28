Stop Shedding Crocodile Tears - LADY boldly calls out late mother’s landlord after she attended burial! Reveals how she tormented her over rent arrears while fighting for her life in hospital (VIDEO)





Monday, September 28, 2026 - A Gen-Z lady is trending after she was captured on a viral video calling out her late mother’s landlord during her burial ceremony, accusing her of shedding crocodile tears.

Addressing mourners, the visibly angry lady claimed that while her mother was fighting for her life in hospital, the landlord sent her endless messages demanding rent.

Apparently, her mother used to run a church, and the landlord tormented her as she demanded rent, despite the woman being critically ill in the ICU.

The grieving lady lamented that while the landlord did not even bother to visit her mother in the hospital, she shamelessly joined other mourners at the burial ceremony.

Watch the trending video.



