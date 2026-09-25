DRAMA as a man attempts to flee after being caught trafficking bhang along Kisumu-Busia road (VIDEO)





Friday, September 25, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded along the busy Kisumu-Busia road after a suspected bhang trafficker attempted to flee from traffic police officers.

Reports indicate that the suspect was flagged down by traffic officers manning a roadblock for a routine check, only for him to flee and abandon his motorcycle.

He reportedly fled while holding paper bags containing bhang, prompting the officers to give chase.

The officers eventually caught up with him, leading to a dramatic tussle as they tried to arrest him.

A video from the scene shows the officers struggling with the suspect before they eventually overpowered him and placed him under arrest.

Watch the dramatic video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.