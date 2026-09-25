DRAMA as a man attempts to flee after being caught trafficking bhang along Kisumu-Busia road (VIDEO)

Friday, September 25, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded along the busy Kisumu-Busia road after a suspected bhang trafficker attempted to flee from traffic police officers.
Reports
indicate that the suspect was flagged down by traffic officers manning a
roadblock for a routine check, only for him to flee and abandon his motorcycle.
He
reportedly fled while holding paper bags containing bhang, prompting the
officers to give chase.
The
officers eventually caught up with him, leading to a dramatic tussle as they
tried to arrest him.
A
video from the scene shows the officers struggling with the suspect before they
eventually overpowered him and placed him under arrest.
Watch
the dramatic video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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