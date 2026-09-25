Beautiful but dangerous! Meet a Slay Queen dancer who sent goons to attack one of her male crew members over a business deal (VIDEO)


Friday, September 25, 2026 - A conflict has erupted within a dance group known as Alpha, consisting of three ladies and one man, after one of its female members was accused of sending goons to attack her male colleague.

Reports indicate that the two had been having issues before the situation escalated, leaving the male dancer with visible bruises on his face.

The attack is said to have been triggered by a brand deal that Alpha Group had won.

However, the brand reportedly wanted to work with only two members of the group, a decision that did not go down well with the female dancer.

The brand reportedly selected another female member and the male dancer, leaving the lady out of the deal.

The lady is now accused of sending goons to attack her male colleague following the disagreement.

Watch her video below.

Video of the victim.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

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