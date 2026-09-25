Beautiful but dangerous! Meet a Slay Queen dancer who sent goons to attack one of her male crew members over a business deal (VIDEO)





Friday, September 25, 2026 - A conflict has erupted within a dance group known as Alpha, consisting of three ladies and one man, after one of its female members was accused of sending goons to attack her male colleague.

Reports indicate that the two had been having issues before the situation escalated, leaving the male dancer with visible bruises on his face.

The attack is said to have been triggered by a brand deal that Alpha Group had won.

However, the brand reportedly wanted to work with only two members of the group, a decision that did not go down well with the female dancer.

The brand reportedly selected another female member and the male dancer, leaving the lady out of the deal.

The lady is now accused of sending goons to attack her male colleague following the disagreement.

Watch her video below.

Hyu ndio dem boiz previously alisema akilia alimtumia Goons wakampiga, So chenye ilileta all that ni ju ya brand deal fulani yenye Alpha group waliwin, but the brand walispecify wanataka tu kuchukua watu wawili, which ilikuwa another lady from the group and the boy but wakakataa… https://t.co/cdpVNH32Zs pic.twitter.com/w4CIqC5xXR — Karani🇰🇪🇨🇦 (@Weyne_west) September 24, 2026

Video of the victim.

Hyu bois ni member wa a dance group fulani inaitwa alpha consisting of 4 members that is 3 girls and one boy, so apparently the boy alikuwa na some issues with one lady..which eventually the lady alienda akatuma goons wakampiga adi bado ako na bruises kwa uso.. So sahi anasema… pic.twitter.com/Y0TbvFVFjY — Karani🇰🇪🇨🇦 (@Weyne_west) September 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.