Boda boda thugs gang up on a motorist after an accident - Destroy his vehicle and attempt to lynch him as cops watch helplessly (VIDEO)





Friday, September 25, 2026 - Chaos erupted after angry boda boda riders ganged up on a motorist, accusing him of causing an accident that claimed the life of a school-going child.

The riders surrounded the vehicle, hurling stones at it and baying for the driver's blood while attempting to drag him from the car.

Traffic cops on duty tried to intervene and resolve the situation amicably, but the riders chased them away.

The boda boda riders continued destroying the vehicle while threatening to kill the driver, leaving the situation tense and chaotic.

Cases of boda boda riders taking the law into their own hands and attacking motorists accused of causing accidents have been reported in different parts of the country.

Watch the video.



