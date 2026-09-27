First-year female students steal the show during Karatina University freshers’ night (VIDEO)





Sunday, September 27, 2026 - Karatina University freshers’ night has become the talk of social media after first-year female students were captured on camera pulling wild stunts as they partied all night long.

The ladies, who appeared excited to be part of the event, let loose as they danced and enjoyed the lively atmosphere.

Some of the students left little to the imagination with their bold outfits and energetic dance moves, making it a night to remember.

Freshers’ night is often a major highlight for new university students, giving them a chance to meet fellow students and enjoy campus life.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.