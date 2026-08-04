The son JULIANI fathered with CS MUTUA’s ex-wife LILLIAN NG’ANG’A is already an upcoming artist - He shares cute father-son moments (WATCH)







Tuesday, August 4, 2026 - Former Ukoo Flani rapper Julius Owino, better known as Juliani, has wowed fans after sharing a heartwarming video of him spending quality time with his son, Utheri.

In the video, Juliani is seen preparing for a live performance alongside his son, who appears to be taking after his father by showing an early interest in music.

The young boy seems to be following in the footsteps of the celebrated rapper, who remains one of Kenya's most respected musicians.

Sharing the adorable clip on social media, Juliani captioned it: “Little msanii in the building.”

Juliani fathered Utheri with Lillian Ng'ang'a, the former wife of Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua.

Watch the video below.



