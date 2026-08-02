Kenyan man shamelessly brags about having “MECHI” with a married woman he met on Facebook and parades her PHOTO - Is this your wife? Marriage has gone to the dogs





Sunday, August 2, 2026 - A Kenyan man has publicly boasted about having an affair with a married woman he claims he met on Facebook.

In a post shared on Kenya Talk, the man narrated how he initiated contact after coming across the woman's Facebook status update.

According to him, she had posted a photo of herself with a friend at a fast-food restaurant.

He claimed that he replied to her status and offered to buy her a meal, asking her to send him the payment till number so he could settle the bill.

The woman reportedly thought he was joking but was left surprised after he paid for the food.

The man further alleged that he continued communicating with her over the following days, occasionally buying her meals while gradually winning her trust.

According to his account, the two later arranged to meet at a lodging near the woman's residence, where they had a good time.

He claimed the woman told him that her husband works far from home and only returns once a month, a situation he said made it easier for them to continue seeing each other.

The man went on to boast that he was planning another trip to meet her, adding that he could not stop thinking about her.

Check out the post and photo of the woman.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.