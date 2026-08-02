Kenyan man shamelessly brags about having “MECHI” with a married woman he met on Facebook and parades her PHOTO - Is this your wife? Marriage has gone to the dogs

Sunday, August 2, 2026 - A Kenyan man has publicly boasted about having an affair with a married woman he claims he met on Facebook.
In a post shared on Kenya
Talk, the man narrated how he initiated contact after coming across the
woman's Facebook status update.
According to him, she
had posted a photo of herself with a friend at a fast-food restaurant.
He claimed that he replied to her status and offered to buy
her a meal, asking her to send him the payment till number so he could settle the
bill.
The woman reportedly thought he was joking but was left
surprised after he paid for the food.
The man further alleged that he continued communicating with
her over the following days, occasionally buying her meals while gradually
winning her trust.
According to his account, the two later arranged to meet at
a lodging near the woman's residence, where they had a good time.
He claimed the woman told him that her husband works far
from home and only returns once a month, a situation he said made it easier for
them to continue seeing each other.
The man went on to boast that he was planning another trip
to meet her, adding that he could not stop thinking about her.
Check out the post and photo of the woman.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
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