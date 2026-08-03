Final resting place! One of the young men who perished in the Mbagathi Way BMW accident buried! He left behind no wife or kids but had just built a multi-million house (PHOTOs)





Monday, August 3, 2026 - Eric Ochieng, one of the victims who perished in the ill-fated BMW that crashed into a footbridge on Mbagathi Way and burst into flames, was laid to rest in an emotional burial ceremony attended by family and friends.

Eric had just completed building a multimillion-shilling house in Kitale before his untimely death.

He and his friends were driving home after a drinking spree in Nairobi West when they were involved in the fatal accident.

Sadly, Eric left behind no wife or children.

Below are photos of his simple grave and the lavish home he left behind.