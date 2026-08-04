“I Will Never Heal From This” - Kenyan man heartbroken after DNA test reveals he is not the biological father of the child he had been raising, shares the results online





Tuesday, August 4, 2026 - A young Kenyan man has taken to social media to express his heartbreak after discovering that he is not the biological father of a child he had been raising.

According to his post, he decided to visit one of the leading laboratories in Kenya for a DNA test after developing doubts about the child's paternity.

His worst fears were confirmed when the test results came back indicating that he was not the biological father.

The devastated man shared the results online alongside an emotional message, saying the discovery had left him shattered.

“I will never heal from this,” he wrote, expressing the pain and disappointment he is currently going through.

Check out his post below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.