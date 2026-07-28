This KRA millennial lady is fond of posting thirst traps while in the office - Look at her outfits! How do male colleagues manage to stay focused? (VIDEOs)





Tuesday, July 28, 2026 - A lady who works at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has been flooding her social media pages with hot videos goofing around in the office while dressed to kill.

She often heads to the office rocking figure-hugging dresses, leaving a section of social media users wondering how her male colleagues manage to stay focused.

Others wondered whether her beauty played a role in her landing a job at the tax collection agency or whether she simply secured the position on merit.

Watch the videos.

This KRA millennial lady is fond of posting thirst traps while in the office pic.twitter.com/QTMmxzkFib — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.