More videos from Capital Noir Club along Kiambu Road - Ona Wamama Wenye Pesa Na Nyash! BEN 10s going crazy





Tuesday, July 28, 2026 - Capital Noir Club, a popular entertainment joint along Kiambu Road, is fast becoming the go-to destination for deep-pocketed women looking to let loose after a long week.

More videos from the club show glamorous women, mostly in their 30s and 40s, taking over the dance floor, confidently showing off their moves as the music pumps into the early hours.

The lively scenes have set social media ablaze, with netizens joking that "Ben 10s" are on high alert, hoping to strike gold as the well-heeled partygoers continue flocking to the buzzing nightlife spot.

Watch more videos.

Wamamas having a good time at Capital Noir Club along Kiambu Road pic.twitter.com/bTMoncoCaE — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.