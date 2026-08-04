Sikia Nduru - Nosy neighbor records a LADY screaming loudly at night during intense MECHI at a residential building in Nairobi’s Umoja Estate (VIDEO)







Tuesday, August 4, 2026 - A nosy neighbor in Nairobi's Umoja Estate recorded a video of a woman screaming loudly in the middle of the night during “mechi," disturbing the peace of other tenants in a residential building.

The video was recorded at around 3:00 a.m., when the neighborhood had fallen into near-total silence.

However, loud screams could be heard coming from one of the rented houses.

According to the person who recorded the clip, the woman appeared to be having a great time as the persistent screams echoed through the building, leaving some neighbors unable to sleep.

Watch the video here link>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.