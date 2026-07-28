SHOCK as Kenya Airways pilot, KELVIN WACHIRA, is murdered after a drinking spree in Nairobi West - Found lying unconscious along Lang’ata Road! He was the only pilot in his village

Tuesday, July 28, 2026 - Police have launched a murder investigation following the tragic death of Kenya Airways pilot Kelvin Theuri Wachira, who was attacked after a night out at the Nairobi West Prison Officers’ Mess.
Wachira, who hailed from Karima in Othaya Constituency, Nyeri County,
was reportedly in good health until Sunday, July 19, when he visited the
Nairobi West Prison Officers’ Mess at around 3 p.m. to socialize and have a few
drinks.
According to preliminary investigations, an altercation broke out
between the pilot and several individuals inside the establishment.
The confrontation is said to have turned violent, with Wachira being
struck on the head with a blunt object.
Police say a waiter later escorted him to his white Mercedes-Benz, which
remained parked inside the prison compound.
However, investigators believe he later left the vehicle under
circumstances that are still unclear.
A prison officer attached to the Prison Headquarters, who was heading
home, found Wachira lying unconscious outside the prison entrance along
Lang’ata Road and rushed him to Mbagathi Hospital.
He was admitted in critical condition but sadly succumbed to his
injuries the following morning.
A postmortem examination later revealed that the Kenya Airways pilot
died from severe head injuries caused by blunt force trauma, prompting detectives
to classify the case as murder.
Investigators also established that Wachira’s Mercedes-Benz was still
parked within the Nairobi West Prison compound after the incident, raising more
questions about what transpired after the altercation.
Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based
in Lang’ata have since taken over the case and are pursuing leads to identify
and arrest those responsible for his death.
The news has left family, friends, colleagues, and residents of Karima
village in Othaya in deep shock.
According to locals, Wachira was the only commercial pilot from the
village and had inspired many young people who dreamed of pursuing careers in
aviation.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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