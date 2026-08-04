Blow to KINDIKI as ODM leader OBURU OGINGA declares he deserves to be RUTO’s running mate in 2027 elections — “I Am More Than Qualified”





Tuesday, August 04, 2026 - Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga has declared that he deserves to be President William Ruto’s running mate in the 2027 elections, insisting he is “more than qualified” for the position.

Speaking on Tuesday, August 4, during President Ruto’s meeting with village elders at State House, Nairobi, Oburu said the deputy president’s post should be open for negotiation, questioning why he could not occupy it.

“Particularly the number two position. Don’t you think I deserve to be number two? Can’t I be number two? I am more than qualified,” he stated.

Oburu made the remarks while announcing that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) would not field its own presidential candidate and would instead back Ruto’s re‑election bid.

He emphasized that all other positions in the coalition arrangement, apart from the presidency, remained open for negotiation.

“At this time, we in ODM will not have a presidential candidate. Our candidate is William Ruto. All the other positions are negotiable,” Oburu said.

His comments came two days after he defended ODM’s zoning strategy, urging the party to protect its traditional strongholds and resist the United Democratic Alliance’s (UDA) expansion into Homa Bay County.

“Some people say they don’t want zoning. If you don’t want zoning, then what do you want?

"We want zoning because Homa Bay is our zone. We don’t want UDA in Homa Bay,” Oburu affirmed.

His declaration is a major blow to current Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, as pressure mounts on President Ruto to consider a running mate from ODM in order to cement the alliance ahead of the 2027 polls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.