Reactions as committee that organized the funeral of late Ohangla singer TONY NDIEMA breaks down the expenses - Spent Ksh 3.93 Million and family received only Ksh 60,000





Wednesday, August 12, 2026 - An expenditure report released by the committee that managed funds contributed by friends, relatives, and well-wishers towards the funeral of popular Ohangla artist Tony Ndiema has sparked mixed reactions.

According to the report, the committee collected Ksh 3.93 million, of which the grieving family received just Ksh 60,000.

The largest expense was meals for mourners during the funeral, which accounted for Ksh 1.67 million.

Other expenditures included Ksh 491,337 for transportation, Ksh 107,964 for candle-lighting, Ksh 630,000 for an A-frame tent, and Ksh 321,000 for repairs at Tony Ndiema’s home.

Tony Ndiema, born Anton Okoth Ochieng, was a renowned Luo Ohangla musician who died on June 30 while receiving treatment at a hospital in Kisii.

He was laid to rest on August 5 in Rangwe, Homa Bay County.

The expenditure breakdown has since sparked mixed reactions online, with many questioning how the funds were spent and why the family received only Ksh 60,000.

Below is a post by one of the committee members.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.