CRISTIANO RONALDO finally marries longtime partner GEORGINA RODRÍGUEZ in private wedding ceremony.

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Wednesday, August 12, 2026 - Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and his long‑time partner, Georgina Rodríguez, have officially tied the knot.

The Al Nassr star confirmed the news on social media, just days after whispers of a secret ceremony began to surface.

The couple’s announcement came in the form of a joint Instagram post: a close‑up of their hands adorned with wedding rings, captioned simply “C❤️G.”

The post went viral, amassing more than 20 million likes in under nine hours.

The intimate civil ceremony was held in Cascais, a picturesque coastal town near Lisbon, Portugal.

While the public reveal was recent, Portuguese outlets report the pair actually exchanged vows on August 11, a date that carries special meaning, as it marked the anniversary of their engagement announcement one year earlier.

The wedding represents a new chapter in a love story that began a decade ago in Madrid, when Georgina was working at a Gucci boutique, and Ronaldo was dazzling fans as Real Madrid’s star forward.

When they became engaged last year, Rodríguez declared her devotion in Spanish, sharing a photo of her ring with the caption: “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.”







The Kenyan DAILY POST.