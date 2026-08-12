CRISTIANO RONALDO finally marries longtime partner GEORGINA RODRÍGUEZ in private wedding ceremony.

Wednesday,
August 12, 2026 - Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and his long‑time
partner, Georgina Rodríguez, have officially tied the knot.
The Al Nassr star confirmed the news on social media, just
days after whispers of a secret ceremony began to surface.
The couple’s announcement came in the form of a joint
Instagram post: a close‑up of their hands adorned with wedding rings, captioned
simply “C❤️G.”
The post went viral, amassing more than 20 million likes in
under nine hours.
The intimate civil ceremony was held in Cascais, a
picturesque coastal town near Lisbon, Portugal.
While the public reveal was recent, Portuguese outlets
report the pair actually exchanged vows on August 11, a date that carries
special meaning, as it marked the anniversary of their engagement announcement
one year earlier.
The wedding represents a new chapter in a love story that
began a decade ago in Madrid, when Georgina was working at a Gucci boutique, and
Ronaldo was dazzling fans as Real Madrid’s star forward.
When they became engaged last year, Rodríguez declared her devotion in Spanish, sharing a photo of her ring with the caption: “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.”
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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