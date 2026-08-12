CRISTIANO RONALDO finally marries longtime partner GEORGINA RODRÍGUEZ in private wedding ceremony.

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Wednesday, August 12, 2026 - Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and his long‑time partner, Georgina Rodríguez, have officially tied the knot.

The Al Nassr star confirmed the news on social media, just days after whispers of a secret ceremony began to surface.

The couple’s announcement came in the form of a joint Instagram post: a close‑up of their hands adorned with wedding rings, captioned simply “CG.”

The post went viral, amassing more than 20 million likes in under nine hours.

The intimate civil ceremony was held in Cascais, a picturesque coastal town near Lisbon, Portugal.

While the public reveal was recent, Portuguese outlets report the pair actually exchanged vows on August 11, a date that carries special meaning, as it marked the anniversary of their engagement announcement one year earlier.

The wedding represents a new chapter in a love story that began a decade ago in Madrid, when Georgina was working at a Gucci boutique, and Ronaldo was dazzling fans as Real Madrid’s star forward.

When they became engaged last year, Rodríguez declared her devotion in Spanish, sharing a photo of her ring with the caption: “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.”



The Kenyan DAILY POST.

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