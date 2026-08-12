Veteran radio host MAINA KAGENI stirs debate over RUTO daughters’ choice of foreign husbands - “This is no longer a coincidence.”





Wednesday, August 12, 2026 – Veteran Kenyan radio presenter Maina Kageni has sparked a heated debate after questioning why President William Ruto’s daughters are choosing foreign husbands over Kenyan men.

The debate followed Charlene Ruto’s traditional engagement party last weekend with Isaya Yunge, a tech entrepreneur from Mwanza, Tanzania.

The Classic 105 FM presenter wondered where Kenyan men are going wrong, given that that Charlene’s sister, June Ruto, married a Nigerian man.

“Once again, a daughter of the president cannot find a Kenyan man suitable to marry her,”

“This is no longer a coincidence.” He declared.

His listeners weighed in with some women arguing that Kenyan men have disappointed them in relationships, pushing them to seek partners abroad.

“I think some Kenyan ladies have made a choice to go international mostly due to disappointment at home,” a caller stated.

On their part, many Kenyan men admitted feeling intimidated by the social and financial stature of the first family.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.