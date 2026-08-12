Veteran radio host MAINA KAGENI stirs debate over RUTO daughters’ choice of foreign husbands - “This is no longer a coincidence.”

Wednesday,
August 12, 2026 – Veteran Kenyan radio presenter Maina Kageni
has sparked a heated debate after questioning why President William Ruto’s
daughters are choosing foreign husbands over Kenyan men.
The debate followed Charlene Ruto’s traditional engagement
party last weekend with Isaya Yunge, a tech entrepreneur from Mwanza, Tanzania.
The Classic 105 FM presenter wondered where Kenyan men are
going wrong, given that that Charlene’s sister, June Ruto, married a Nigerian
man.
“Once again, a
daughter of the president cannot find a Kenyan man suitable to marry her,”
“This is no longer a
coincidence.” He declared.
His listeners weighed in with some women arguing that
Kenyan men have disappointed them in relationships, pushing them to seek
partners abroad.
“I think some Kenyan ladies have made a choice to go
international mostly due to disappointment at home,” a caller stated.
On their part, many Kenyan men admitted feeling intimidated
by the social and financial stature of the first family.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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