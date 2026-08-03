One of the victims who perished in the ill-fated BMW that burst into flames on Mbagathi Way after a drinking spree had just built a lavish home in Kitale (PHOTOs)







Monday, August 3, 2026 - Eric Ochieng, one of the young men who perished in the tragic road accident on Mbagathi Way after the BMW they were travelling in crashed into a footbridge and burst into flames, had just built his dream home in Kitale.

Photos of the multimillion-shilling house have surfaced on social media as friends and family gathered to mourn and prepare to lay him to rest.

Eric and his two friends were driving home after a drinking spree when they were involved in the fatal crash.

The three were burnt beyond recognition after the BMW they were travelling in caught fire following the impact.

Below are photos of his newly built house.























The Kenyan DAILY POST.

