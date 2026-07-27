PHOTOs! The high school teacher who killed his girlfriend had a wife in the village! He had taken a loan to educate her, only for her to elope with another man





Monday, July 27, 2026 - It is now emerging that Geoffrey Waley, a teacher from Nakuru County who is alleged to have killed his girlfriend, Abigael Chepkemoi, a prison officer stationed in Sotik, before taking his own life, had a wife and two young children in the village.

According to reports circulating online, Waley had supported Abigael financially and took out a substantial loan to help her pursue her studies before she eventually secured employment with the Kenya Prisons Service.

The reports further claim that after completing her training and starting her new job, the relationship began to deteriorate.

It is alleged that Abigael grew distant from Waley and that social media posts showing her with another man fueled tensions between the two.

According to the claims, the couple had been planning to get married before the relationship turned sour.

However, in a shocking twist, it has now emerged that Waley had a wife and two children, both under the age of five, living in his rural home.

Photos of the side chick.

Photo of his wife.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.