Detectives raid a house in Molo after getting intelligence reports - Nab man with bhang worth Ksh 1 Million ready for market (PHOTO)





Monday, August 3, 2026 - A 45-year-old suspected narcotics peddler in Munju area, Molo, had his morning sleep abruptly cut short after a joint team of officers raided his house and recovered cannabis sativa valued at over Ksh 1 million.

In the crack-of-dawn operation, detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) based in Molo, working jointly with officers from Molo Police Station, raided the home of Eric Asande Albert.

Caught completely off guard, the suspect was swiftly arrested before officers searched one of the rooms in the house, where they discovered the illicit cargo concealed and ready for the market.

The haul included one full sack of cannabis, 55 blue carrier bags each containing five kilograms of the substance, and one half-filled sack of cannabis.

The recovered drugs weighed a total of 35.7 kilograms and are estimated to have a street value of Ksh 1,071,000.

The narcotics were seized and detained as exhibits.

The suspect is currently being held at Molo Police Station as detectives finalise investigations ahead of his arraignment.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.