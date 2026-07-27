DRAMA as a Kenyan LADY bumps into her best friend having MECHI with her boyfriend and records a video - Shame on you VERO!!





Monday, July 27, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded after a Kenyan lady caught her best friend at her boyfriend's house during an unannounced visit.

In a video circulating on social media, the visibly distraught woman confronts her friend, accusing her of betraying their friendship after finding her inside the boyfriend's bedroom.

“I am the one who introduced you to my boyfriend. Why are you betraying our friendship?

“How cheap are you?” the woman asks during the heated confrontation.

The friend denied any romantic involvement, insisting she had only gone to the boyfriend's house to seek accommodation after a night of drinking.

“Hakuna kitu tumefanya,” she repeatedly claimed as the confrontation continued.

“Hakuna kitu mmefanya na umelala kwa kitanda yake?” the heartbroken woman fired back as the argument escalated.

Watch the full video of the dramatic incident.

DRAMA as a Kenyan LADY busts her best friend having MECHI with her boyfriend pic.twitter.com/kBgt87Sd2y — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 27, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.