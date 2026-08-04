A Luyha man who met his mzungu granny lover on Instagram shares a VIDEO pampering her - Vijana Lazima Watoke Block (WATCH)

Tuesday, August 4, 2026 - A little-known Luhya man has become a social media sensation after documenting his relationship with an elderly mzungu woman from the United Kingdom.
Narrating how they met, he revealed that he first commented
on one of her Instagram posts, catching her attention.
He later slid into her DMs, and the two started chatting and
flirting.
Months later, they fell in love and began dating.
The elderly woman recently jetted into the country to visit
her youthful boyfriend, and the two appear to be enjoying quality time
together.
He shared a video pampering her while she relaxed in bed,
sparking mixed reactions online, with a section of social media users accusing
him of chasing a soft life.
Watch the video.
Vijana Lazima Watoke Block pic.twitter.com/EgnmJk4BOz— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 4, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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