A Luyha man who met his mzungu granny lover on Instagram shares a VIDEO pampering her - Vijana Lazima Watoke Block (WATCH)







Tuesday, August 4, 2026 - A little-known Luhya man has become a social media sensation after documenting his relationship with an elderly mzungu woman from the United Kingdom.

Narrating how they met, he revealed that he first commented on one of her Instagram posts, catching her attention.

He later slid into her DMs, and the two started chatting and flirting.

Months later, they fell in love and began dating.

The elderly woman recently jetted into the country to visit her youthful boyfriend, and the two appear to be enjoying quality time together.

He shared a video pampering her while she relaxed in bed, sparking mixed reactions online, with a section of social media users accusing him of chasing a soft life.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.