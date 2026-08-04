Heartbreaking videos capture the moment 30-year-old KENNEDY NGENO was fatally stabbed by a cab driver during a road rage confrontation at Nyayo Stadium







Tuesday, August 4, 2026 - A family is demanding justice after their 30-year-old kin was stabbed to death during a road rage confrontation near Nyayo National Stadium along Mombasa Road in Nairobi.

The deceased, Kennedy Ngeno, is said to have been attacked by an online taxi driver following a heated altercation after a minor traffic accident.

According to the family, Kennedy had travelled from his rural home in Roret, Kericho County, to Nairobi on Friday.

He first stopped at his cousin's home in Uthiru, where they went out for drinks, then later headed to Pipeline with friends who were travelling in a separate vehicle.

His cousin, Leonard Cheruiyot, said trouble began after the taxi driver rammed into their vehicle from behind, forcing them to pull over by the roadside.

However, instead of resolving the matter peacefully, the driver reportedly became aggressive.

“He came to the front and hit the windscreen. We saw that he was violent, so we drove about 50 metres ahead and called Ken to tell him that someone had hit us and shattered the windscreen,” Cheruiyot said.

Videos circulating online captured the tense confrontation between Kennedy and the taxi driver.

According to police, the suspect retrieved a knife from his vehicle and stabbed Kennedy before fleeing the scene.

Another person was also injured during the incident.

Kennedy was rushed to Mbagathi Hospital before being referred to Kenyatta National Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His widow, Dorcas Ngeno, described him as the family's sole breadwinner and appealed to authorities to ensure justice is served.

Makadara OCPD Judith Nyongesa said detectives have already retrieved the suspect's details from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), a crucial breakthrough expected to aid in his arrest.

Watch the heartbreaking videos capturing the moments before the fatal stabbing through this link>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.