Alcoholism seems to be taking a toll on former Tahidi High actor DENNIS MUGO alias OJ - Latest video from a dingy club worries fans







Tuesday, August 4, 2026 - Former Tahidi High actor Dennis Mugo, popularly known as OJ, appears to be struggling with alcoholism after vanishing from the limelight.

He was captured on camera at a dingy club in Embu looking intoxicated as he indulged in cheap liquor.

Once listed among the most popular actors in Kenya, OJ's popularity has dwindled over the years, with alcohol addiction being blamed for his woes.

He is also reported to have lost a lucrative county job due to alcoholism.

His latest video has left fans worried, with many urging well-wishers to come to his rescue before the situation gets worse.

Alcoholism seems to be taking a toll on former Tahidi High actor DENNIS MUGO alias OJ. pic.twitter.com/M6ZkLeHeab — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.