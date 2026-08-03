He gave me only Ksh 1,500 after MECHI - LADY exposes Kitutu Chache South MP ANTHONY KIBAGENDI for being stingy and leaks their private chats





Monday, August 3, 2026 - Drama has erupted on social media after a lady identified as Carol Zuena claimed that Kitutu Chache South Member of Parliament Anthony Kibagendi gave her only Ksh 1,500 after they met for a private escapade.

She leaked private conversations between her and the youthful MP, in which the legislator is seen begging her for a meet-up.

The two later planned a date and spent time together at a hotel.

The MP is said to have given her Ksh 1,500, claiming that his bank account had a problem.

He promised to send her more money afterwards, a promise that she claims he never honoured.

The lady, who also happens to be a Kisii political blogger, exposed the MP after he sent bloggers to attack her online.

Check out her posts.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.