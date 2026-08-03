PHOTOS of CAROL, the lady who claims Kitutu Chache South MP ANTHONY KIBAGENDI gave her only Ksh 1,500 after mechi - Mheshimiwa is very stingy









Monday, August 3, 2026 - Kitutu Chache South Member of Parliament Anthony Kibagendi has come under the spotlight after a lady identified as Carol Zuena claimed that he gave her only Ksh 1,500 after they met for a private escapade.

Carol shared what she described as private conversations with the Linda Mwananchi‑affiliated MP, in which the legislator can be seen asking her to meet up.

The two later planned a date and spent time together at a hotel.

According to Carol, the MP gave her Ksh 1,500, claiming that his bank account had a problem.

She further alleged that he promised to send her more money afterwards, a promise she claims he never honoured.

See her photos below.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.