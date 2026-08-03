DRAMA in Nairobi’s Pipeline Estate after a woman busted another woman in a lodging having MECHI with her husband - Alimtoa Nje Bila Nguo (VIDEO)





Monday, August 3, 2026 - Members of the public were treated to a dramatic scene in Nairobi’s Pipeline Estate after a married woman stormed into a dingy lodging and caught her husband in a private escapade with another woman.

It is believed that the distraught wife had trailed her husband after suspecting he was cheating on her.

She dragged the other woman out of the lodging while she was half-dressed, sparking a heated altercation that attracted the attention of onlookers.

The woman was seen trying to defend herself, claiming she was unaware the man was married.

She alleged that he had told her he was single.

Watch the video.

Drama in Nairobi’s Pipeline Estate after a woman busts another woman in a lodging having MECHI with her husband pic.twitter.com/CjYVAyIR56 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 3, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.