



Sunday, August 02, 2026 - Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado’s son, Dan Totto, was on Saturday evening, August 1, involved in a road accident while travelling from Nairobi to Migori.

Dan, popularly known as Dan Totto, was driving a Lexus LX 600, the same vehicle his father last used to attend court sessions before being convicted of murder and remanded at Industrial Area Prisons awaiting sentencing.

In a statement, Totto confirmed the incident, noting that all three occupants in his vehicle, as well as the lone driver of the other car involved, escaped with minor injuries.

“Luckily, all three occupants in the vehicle I was driving and the driver of the other car escaped with minor injuries. In all, we give thanks to the Lord,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to friends and relatives who reached out with prayers and well‑wishes, assuring them that despite the crash, everyone was safe.

Photos and videos circulating online showed the Lexus extensively damaged on one side, underscoring the severity of the accident.



