Uasin Gishu Senator MANDAGO warns GACHAGUA ahead of his planned Rift Valley tour – “You are welcome but…”





Sunday, August 02, 2026 - Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago has issued a stern warning to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his upcoming tour of the Rift Valley region.

Speaking on Sunday, August 2, during a church service in Uasin Gishu, Mandago said leaders in the Rift Valley have no objection to Gachagua visiting the area but will not tolerate attempts to incite locals.

He urged the former Deputy President to focus on seeking votes and presenting his political agenda rather than stirring ethnic divisions.

“I have seen Gachagua has announced he will tour Nakuru and the Rift Valley region.

“We, as the leadership of the Rift Valley, have no problem with any leader visiting any part of this nation.

“But we have a problem if you are coming to the Rift Valley to incite people.

“Come and ask for votes, share your agenda.

“As for bringing tribalism, we have said we shall not go back to where we came from,” Mandago stated.

His remarks came shortly after Gachagua revealed he had received invitations to tour Emurua Dikirr, Bomet, and Kericho, as well as an invitation to attend Mashujaa Day celebrations in Elgeyo Marakwet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.