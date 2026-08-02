I have never taken a matatu, Mungu ananipenda sana – Media personality CLAUDIA NAISABWA opens up on her privileged upbringing







Sunday, August 02, 2026 - Fast-rising Kenyan media personality, actress, singer, and events host Claudia Naisabwa has stirred online buzz after opening up about her privileged upbringing.

Speaking on a popular podcast, Claudia disclosed that she has never boarded a matatu, a staple of public transport in Kenya.

She explained that her mother was extremely protective and consistently discouraged her from using matatus, even when she was in school.

“It is not like that; my mom always wanted to protect me, so she was like… Even when I am at school, and I tell her I want to take a matatu, she says no,” She disclosed.

Claudia noted that this protective streak continued even as she grew older, with her mother still insisting she avoid matatus.

“I think mungu ananipenda sana, I have never taken a matatu,” She added.

Beyond her transport story, Claudia also opened up about her media journey.

She began while still in school, taking online classes while chasing opportunities outside campus.

“Nilianza campus, online classes.

" I told myself kuna opportunities huku nje,” she revealed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.