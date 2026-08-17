Family Wrangles! Goons hired by the late Nyamira Governor JOHN NYAGARAMA’s second wife caught breaking into his residence at night to destroy a mausoleum being erected by his first wife’s children (VIDEO)





Monday, August 17, 2026 - Family wrangles surrounding the estate of former Nyamira Governor the late John Nyagarama appear to have escalated after hired goons were caught trying to break into his residence at night.

According to reports, the goons were intercepted after scaling the walls of Nyagarama’s residence in an incident said to have occurred on Sunday night.

The incident reportedly came amid a dispute over a mausoleum being constructed by Nyagarama’s first wife’s children at the family residence, with the project said to have caused disagreements within the family.

Nyagarama’s second wife, Naomi Ikonge, has reportedly been opposing the construction of the mausoleum and is believed to have hired the goons.

She is said to have relocated to the United Kingdom, where she is married to Enock Michieka Tumbo.

The goons were intercepted and seriously beaten by those who caught them.

The latest incident comes days after Naomi’s sister, Rose Obutu, and brother, Kiage Obutu, were arrested in Ngong’, Kajiado County, in connection with alleged intermeddling in the late governor’s estate.

John Nyagarama was Nyamira County’s first governor, serving from 2013 until his death in December 2020.

He was elected on an ODM ticket.

Watch the video.

Yesterday evening, several goons were nabbed and maimed as they scaled the residence of former Nyamira Governor the late John Nyagarama. A mausoleum is being done by Nyagarama's children much to the dissatisfaction of the second wife, Naomi Ikonge, who relocated to the UK ama… pic.twitter.com/MZz44tr7yg — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@abuga_makori) August 17, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.