Car wash attendant crashes client’s Prado TX in Bomet and flees (PHOTOs)





Monday, August 17, 2026 - A manhunt is underway for a car wash attendant in Bomet Town after he crashed a client's Toyota Prado TX against the wall of an apartment before fleeing the scene.

According to a post shared on social media, the incident happened near Blue House in Bomet Town.

The vehicle, registration number KDS 676K, was reportedly at a car wash when the attendant took it for a drive and ended up crashing it into the wall of a nearby apartment.

Photos circulating online show the Prado TX with significant damage following the incident.

The attendant is said to have fled the scene shortly after the crash, prompting efforts to trace his whereabouts.



















The Kenyan DAILY POST.