A young man conned after buying a phone from a stranger on the streets of Nairobi - Nairobi Ni Shamba La Mawe (VIDEO)

Monday, August 17, 2026 - A young man who appears to be new to the city was left counting his losses after buying a phone from a stranger on the streets of Nairobi, only to realise later that he had been conned.
According
to the victim, a stranger approached him on the streets and claimed that he was
selling a second-hand smartphone for Ksh 1,600.
Convinced
that the deal was genuine, the young man handed over the money and took the
phone.
However,
he later realised that he had been conned, leaving him regretting the decision
to trust the stranger.
Watch the video.
Tutakufunza mbaka lini Bois? pic.twitter.com/e8i2NuQZmS— Legendary K9 (@MbwaLegend) August 15, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
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