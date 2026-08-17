A young man conned after buying a phone from a stranger on the streets of Nairobi - Nairobi Ni Shamba La Mawe (VIDEO)





Monday, August 17, 2026 - A young man who appears to be new to the city was left counting his losses after buying a phone from a stranger on the streets of Nairobi, only to realise later that he had been conned.

According to the victim, a stranger approached him on the streets and claimed that he was selling a second-hand smartphone for Ksh 1,600.

Convinced that the deal was genuine, the young man handed over the money and took the phone.

However, he later realised that he had been conned, leaving him regretting the decision to trust the stranger.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.