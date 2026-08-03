A BEN 10 entertains a MUMAMA at the newly launched Triple X lounge in Kasarani - Mumama Karibu Atokwe Na Wazimu (VIDEO)





Monday, August 3, 2026 - A young man was spotted entertaining an older woman at Triple X Lounge, a newly launched club in Kasarani.

In the video, the man, who appears to be a skilled dancer, is seen on the dance floor pulling off some energetic dance moves as the woman watches with admiration.

At one point, the woman gently runs her hand through his dreadlocks, appearing completely captivated by his performance.

Watch the video.

A Ben 10 entertaining a Mumama at the newly launched Triple X lounge in Kasarani pic.twitter.com/3CNIJB9Fys — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 3, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.