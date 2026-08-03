SIMP! Gen-Z man almost runs mad on the streets on Girlfriend’s Day after being rejected despite gifting his girlfriend a bouquet of flowers (VIDEO)





Monday, August 3, 2026 - Drama unfolded after a young man gifted his girlfriend a bouquet of flowers on Girlfriend’s Day, only for her to reject him.

A video shared on social media shows the heartbroken man pulling dramatic stunts on the streets as members of the public watched in disbelief.

The man rolled on the ground, seemingly overwhelmed after the rejection.

Members of the public were seen urging the lady to show him some love and save him from the public humiliation.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.