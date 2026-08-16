Youth PS FIKIRINI JACOBS runs for his dear life after being confronted by goons - They were baying for his blood over the brutal murder of the late goon leader CECIL OUMA





Monday, August 17, 2026 - Youth Affairs Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs was reportedly confronted by a group of goons outside a venue where a government function was being hosted, forcing him to scamper to safety.

According to whispers, the goons were baying for Fikirini’s blood following the brutal murder of the late goon leader Cecil Ouma by his bodyguards about a month ago.

The PS reportedly dashed into his car and sped off, fearing that the confrontation could turn deadly.

Those in the know say the goons were sending a stern warning to the PS that he has some explaining to do over Cecil’s death.

Fikirini may now have to go the extra mile to redeem himself.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.