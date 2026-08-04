Ameanza Kupiga Simu After Mtoto Amemaliza Form Four - Woman shames a MUBABA she claims fathered her child, alleges he only sent Ksh 1,250 in 20 years (PHOTOs)





Tuesday, August 4, 2026 - A woman has publicly accused the father of her child of neglecting his parental responsibilities for nearly two decades.

Taking to a Facebook group where disgruntled women expose deadbeat fathers, the woman claimed that the man only sent her a total of Ksh 1,250 over the last 20 years, forcing her to single-handedly raise and educate their child.

“Deadbeat dad, 20 years down the line, pesa amewai tuma ni Ksh 1,250 pekee hizo miaka zote.

"Nimesomesha mtoto peke yangu, sai ndiyo ameanza kupiga simu after mtoto kumaliza Form Four,” she wrote.

According to the woman, the man only began reaching out after their child had completed Form Four, despite having played little to no role in the child’s upbringing.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.