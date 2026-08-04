Perfect Shape! Slay queen shows off dance moves at Kasarani’s newly-launched Triple X Lounge - Check out that flexible waist (VIDEO)





Tuesday, August 4, 2026 - A slay queen was captured on camera having the time of her life at Triple X Lounge, a newly launched entertainment joint in Kasarani.

Dressed in a figure-hugging dress that perfectly flaunted her curves, the beautiful lady left little to the imagination as she confidently showed off her impressive dance moves.

She was seen effortlessly shaking her flexible waist, leaving fellow revelers entertained and making it a night to remember.

Many netizens have praised her confidence, beauty, and energetic moves on the dance floor.

Watch the video below.

Slay queen shows off dance moves at Kasarani’s newly-launched Triple X Lounge pic.twitter.com/Of9lDwROQI — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.