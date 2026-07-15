Woman captured on camera risking her life desperately chasing a ‘Nganya’ along Kiambu Road after the conductor refused to refund her change (VIDEO)





Wednesday, July 15, 2026 - A woman was filmed desperately chasing a flashy matatu, popularly known as ‘nganya,’ along a busy road over her unpaid change, risking her life.

According to reports, the woman had boarded the matatu and was expecting a refund after paying her fare.

However, the driver and conductor drove off without returning her balance, prompting her to run after the vehicle along Kiambu Road despite the obvious danger.

A video of the incident shows the woman risking her safety as she chases the matatu along the road, with onlookers expressing concern over the situation.

Following intervention from members of the public, the vehicle eventually slowed down, and the conductor stepped out to hand over the outstanding change.

Despite finally receiving her money, the woman was forced to jog to work after the ordeal left her running late.

Watch the video below.

Woman desperately chases a moving nganya after the driver and conductor allegedly failed to refund her change, with the incident sparking widespread criticism of the crew and renewed debate over customer service in the public transport sector.



Following intervention from members… pic.twitter.com/WAt12c5JwJ — Nyakundi Report (@NyakundiReport) July 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.