‘’Watu Lazima Wawe Na Njaa. Hata Enzi Za Yesu” - Arrogant COTU boss, FRANCIS ATWOLI, tells a man who confronted him for flying business class as millions of Kenyans suffer (VIDEO)





Wednesday, July 15, 2026 - A video circulating on social media shows a man confronting Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli over his decision to fly business class while many Kenyans continue to struggle with the high cost of living.

In the clip, the man approaches Atwoli, who is seated in the business class section of the aircraft awaiting departure, and asks him, “Unafly business class na watu wanakufa njaa?”

Atwoli nonchalantly remarked that hunger is not new, pointing out that it has existed since biblical times.

“Watu lazima wawe na njaa. Hata enzi za Yesu,” Atwoli is heard saying in the video.

The remarks have sparked widespread reactions online, with many social media users criticizing the veteran trade unionist and accusing him of living a lavish lifestyle while claiming to represent the interests of ordinary Kenyan workers.



