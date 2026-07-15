Single mother’s social media challenge with her young son faces backlash - This boy needs a father figure (VIDEO)





Wednesday, July 15, 2026 - A young Kenyan single mother has sparked debate after posting a video of herself taking part in a social media challenge with her young son.

The lady appeared to share the clip as a lighthearted moment, expressing her love and bond with her child.

However, the video drew mixed reactions, with some social media users criticizing her action and questioning its appropriateness.

Some commenters went further, arguing that the young boy needed a father figure in his life.

“This is a weak man growing there,” one social media user commented on the video.

Watch the video.

Men, to ensure your son isn’t brought up in such an environment, please be actively present in his life. pic.twitter.com/RzhRgp6Ekx — Kijana ya Misa🇰🇪 (@kijana_misa) July 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.