Wash Wash! Man shares a video printing Ksh 1,000 notes from the comfort of his house (WATCH)





Wednesday, July 15, 2026 - A video circulating on social media shows a man printing what appear to be counterfeit Ksh 1,000 notes using a money-printing machine, raising fresh concerns over the circulation of fake currency.

In the footage, the individual is seen inserting blank sheets into the machine, which then produces printed notes resembling Ksh 1,000 banknotes.

It is believed that the suspect is linked to a criminal syndicate involved in counterfeit money printing, commonly referred to as the "wash wash" gang.

The gang targets gullible victims seeking quick riches by falsely claiming they can multiply money.

They also prey on unsuspecting business owners by circulating the fake notes.

Watch the video.





Wash Wash! Man shares a video printing Ksh 1,000 notes from the comfort of his house pic.twitter.com/o2bsVV7ChH — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST.