Vocal Nairobi UDA politician reunites with his cheating wife after she was involved in extra-marital affairs with multiple men, including his bar manager





Wednesday, July 15, 2026 - Umoja Member of County Assembly (MCA) and Nairobi County Assembly Minority Whip Mark Macharia, popularly known as Roro, has reportedly reunited with his estranged wife.

According to a source familiar with the youthful politician's private life, the couple had separated following allegations of infidelity.

The source claims that Roro's wife had been involved in extra-marital affairs with multiple men, including both married men and Ben 10s, prompting the MCA to end the relationship and ask her to leave their matrimonial home.

However, the couple has reportedly reconciled, with the wife returning to their home in Utawala.

“I just found out MCA Roro is back living with his wife in Utawala.

"They even had a child together the other day after the wife cheated on him with married men and boys in this town.

"So men, don’t have the ego of being cheated on?

"Wanaume nowadays hawajiheshimu,” a source wrote on blogger Edgar Obare’s Ongea platform.





Rumours about the MCA's troubled marriage first surfaced on X last year after a social media user alleged that his wife had been involved in an affair with his bar manager.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.