Kenyan lady reunites with her mzungu daughter after 9 years as Mexican lover who vanished with the baby falls ill and traces her, describes it as a miracle (PHOTOs)





Wednesday, July 15, 2026 - A Kenyan woman has emotionally recounted how she was reunited with her first-born daughter after nine years, revealing that the child was taken away by her Mexican lover when she was just six months old.

Sharing her touching story on Facebook, the woman disclosed that she had kept the secret for nearly a decade, saying not even her parents or siblings knew she had given birth.

According to her, the ordeal began nine years ago when she moved to Mombasa as a young and naive woman.

While living in Likoni, she met a Mexican man who swept her off her feet with promises of a better life.

She said the man later took her to Diani, where their relationship blossomed and she became pregnant.

After carrying the pregnancy in secret, she gave birth to a baby girl without informing her family.

However, six months later, the man tricked her and fled to Mexico with their daughter, leaving her devastated.

She admitted that because she was still young at the time, she tried to move on with her life.

Years later, fate took an unexpected turn when the man reportedly fell seriously ill and shared her contact details with his family.

They reached out to her, paid for her visa and air ticket to Mexico, and facilitated an emotional reunion with her now nine-year-old daughter.

Expressing her joy, the woman said the reunion was nothing short of a miracle.

"My slogan of 'God mbele siku zote' has finally come true. I am very happy," she wrote as she shared a photo with her daughter after their long-awaited reunion.

See the photo below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.