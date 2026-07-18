Wanawake Wengi Wanauza Hiyo Kitu - Kisii Senator RICHARD ONYONKA’s baby mama says! Tuache Kudanganyana Please (VIDEO)





Saturday, July 18, 2026 - The lady who revealed that she is Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka’s baby mama and accused him of being a deadbeat father has sparked reactions after claiming that most women use their bodies to supplement their incomes.

In a video shared online, Onyonka’s baby mama said that while many women hide behind "Ni God" slogans, they are busy trading flesh to fund their lavish lifestyles.

“Just be open and tell us the truth. Stop beating around the bush. We won’t judge you,” she said, adding that she is also ready to do the same to improve her lifestyle.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with some netizens agreeing with her sentiments and hailing her for being open.

Watch the video.



